J&K: 4 terrorists gunned down in Sunderbani

Four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri area on Wednesday. In the gun battle, which took place in Rajouri's Sunderbani, terrorists who had infiltrated across the LoC (Line of Control) recently were killed.

"Four terrorists were killed in a joint operation in Sunderbani Rajouri. It was a group recently infiltrated from LOC," news agency ANI quoted SP Vaid, DGP, Jammu and Kashmir, as saying.

On March 25, one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Arizal village of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

On March 24, two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Anantnag's Dooru area.

Jammu and Kashmir police had on March 24 said all the four terrorists killed in the Kupwara encounter last week were of foreign origin, supected to be of Lashkar-e-taiba (LeT).

OneIndia News

