J&K: All 3 cops kidnapped by terrorists found dead in Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 21:Three Special Police Officers (SPO) who were kidnapped from south Kashmir's Shopian have been killed by terrorists.

3 dead bodies of SPO's (abducted earlier by militants) found in Shopian, South Kashmir. Only one, Fayaz Ahmed Bhat (brother of J&K policeman) abducted earlier has been set free by the militants, reports ANI.

The two villages from where the policemen have been abducted are Kaprin and Batagund.

Earlier, at least eight people, whose relatives were working in the Jammu and Kashmir police, were abducted by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in August. The action came on the day when the NIA had arrested the second son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin.