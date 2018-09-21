J&K: All 3 cops kidnapped by terrorists found dead in Shopian; several resignation videos emerge

Srinagar, Sep 21:Three Special Police Officers (SPO) who were kidnapped from south Kashmir's Shopian have been killed by terrorists.

The slain policemen were identified as constable Nissar Ahmed and two special police officers, Firdous Ahmed and Kulwant Singh.

A Twitter handle purportedly belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen group has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing.

They were kidnapped early this morning from their homes at Batagund and Kapran villages, a police official said.

The killings come days after Hizbul's threat to SPOs asking them to resign from their jobs.

Many J&K cops resig; govt rubbishes report

The shock news of the killing of the three men prompted at least two police personnel to issue video messages announcing their resignation from the force.

However, J&K Police have confirmed that these reports are untrue&motivated. These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements: Ministry of Home Affairs

Earlier this week, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists had put out videos in which they had said policemen should either post their resignations online or prepare to be killed.

Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to condemn the killings. "Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock and condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims," Mufti said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she attacked the Centre and said, "Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre's muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward seems to be a distant dream for now."

Earlier, at least eight people, whose relatives were working in the Jammu and Kashmir police, were abducted by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in August.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo had purportedly claimed responsibility for the abductions in a 12-minute video, issuing a three-day deadline for the release of all relatives of terrorists who were in police custody.

The August 30 abductions happened after the NIA arrested the second son of globally-wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen group. Salahuddin's son was arrested on charges of receiving secret funds.