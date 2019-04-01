  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: 3 security personnel injured, 4 terrorists killed in Pulwama

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 01: Three security personnel have been injured in an ongoing gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    "Four terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba have been eliminated in Pulwama operation," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The security personnel launched a search operation in Lassipora area early this morning after they received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists there. The terrorists fired at the security personnel during the search operation, triggering a gunfight.

    Major Gogoi faces loss of seniority

    A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, 1 SLR and a pistol have been recovered from the site.The anti-terror operation comes a day after a security personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama town. The security personnel who was posted on law and order duty suffered minor injuries in the grenade blast, a police official said.

    The security personnel have increased the anti-terror operations in the Valley following the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama. Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in the attack.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists pulwama

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue