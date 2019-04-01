J&K: 3 security personnel injured, 4 terrorists killed in Pulwama

Srinagar, Apr 01: Three security personnel have been injured in an ongoing gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Four terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba have been eliminated in Pulwama operation," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The security personnel launched a search operation in Lassipora area early this morning after they received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists there. The terrorists fired at the security personnel during the search operation, triggering a gunfight.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, 1 SLR and a pistol have been recovered from the site.The anti-terror operation comes a day after a security personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama town. The security personnel who was posted on law and order duty suffered minor injuries in the grenade blast, a police official said.

The security personnel have increased the anti-terror operations in the Valley following the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama. Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in the attack.