J&K: 3 local terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

Three local terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A spokesperson confirmed that the operation, launched by the state police and Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles, occurred at Chatpora locality of Pulwama town.

State director general of police, S P Vaid confirmed that three militants were killed in the encounter.

While the identity of the terrorists is not yet known, security forces are also trying to evacuate civilians who may be inside the house.

Earlier in the day, a militant was killed by the Army in Kupwara in an encounter. Three Armymen were injured in south Kashmir's Shopian in a grenade explosion followed by firing, said the police.

In another incident, militants lobbed a grenade at an army patrolling party in Shopian's Ahagam, injuring three soldiers.

