J&K: 3 local terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

    Three local terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

    A spokesperson confirmed that the operation, launched by the state police and Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles, occurred at Chatpora locality of Pulwama town.

    Clashes erupted in parts of Pulwama, including adjacent areas of the encounter site, with locals hurling rocks at the security forces. An official said tear smoke shells and pellet shotguns were used to disperse mobs.

    Earlier in the day, a militant was killed by the Army in Kupwara in an encounter. Three Armymen were injured in south Kashmir's Shopian in a grenade explosion followed by firing, said the police.

    In another incident, militants lobbed a grenade at an army patrolling party in Shopian's Ahagam, injuring three soldiers.

    jammu and kashmir pulwama encounter army

