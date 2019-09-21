  • search
    J&K: 3 arrested for publicising JeM threat posters in Pulwama

    By PTI
    Srinagar, Sep 21: Three people were arrested for allegedly publicising threat posters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to intimidate locals in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said on Saturday. They were arrested from Ladhoo village of Awantipora along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

    "Police in Ladhoo arrested three people involved in intimidation and threatening of locals. They were involved in publicising JeM threat posers," Police Kashmir zone tweeted on its official Twitter account.

    Representational Image
    Police have registered a case and seized incriminating material, it said, adding that further investigation is underway. Various incidents of intimidation of civilians by militants and their supporters have come to light in Kashmir, where normal life continued to remain disrupted for the 48th consecutive day on Saturday following the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

    Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh recently said police is conscious of the threat to the civilians from the militants and effective measures have been taken to instill confidence among them.

    "We are with the people and they are with us. We belong to each other, and are very conscious of the threat and we will not allow any harm to come to them. Those who are threatening them will be taken care of and the terrorists will be neutralised," he had said.

    Singh said a couple of militants were neutralised and more than two dozen others, including their sympathisers, arrested for threatening the locals in the Valley over the past one month.

    In south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police conducted raids at several places and apprehended two overground workers of the JeM on the basis of leads provided by three arrested terrorists of the outfit in Kathua earlier, officials said on Saturday.

    PTI

