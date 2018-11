Srinagar, Oct 13: Two terrorists were killed while attempting to infiltrate in Keren sector of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, the Army killed a heavily-armed Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

The infiltration bid came after a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which left three Army personnel and a porter dead and three BSF personnel injured since Friday.