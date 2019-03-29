  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: 2 terrorists killed, 4 jawans injured in Budgam encounter

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 29: Two terrorists were killed and four jawans injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sutsu village of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered along with an assault rifle a US-made M16 rifle.

    The slain terrorists are believed to be affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). This is the third such encounter in the past 24 hours.

    Earlier, four militants were killed on Thursday in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yawran forests in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    badgam jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue