J&K: 2 terrorists killed, 4 jawans injured in Budgam encounter

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Mar 29: Two terrorists were killed and four jawans injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sutsu village of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

The bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered along with an assault rifle a US-made M16 rifle.

The slain terrorists are believed to be affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). This is the third such encounter in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, four militants were killed on Thursday in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Yawran forests in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.