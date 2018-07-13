  • search

J&K: Two CRPF jawans killed in Anantnag attack, LeT claims responsibility

    Srinagar, July 13:  Two CRPF jawans were killed and one injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, official sources said. Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the same.

    A civilian was also injured when militants opened fire on a CRPF team deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag and escaped, the sources said.

    The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to track down the assailants, the sources added

    The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.

    Recently, terrorists had hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp of 180 battalion in Pulwama's Tral in Jammu and Kashmir which rendered at least nine security personnel injured. Militants had opened fire and lobbed a grenade from among the crowd while the security personnel were busy with their law and order duties.

    Earlier last month, two bike-borne terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and snatched his rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district only. The terrorists attacked the CRPF personnel of B Coy 46 Battalion with a stone near Sadora Railway Station and fled the spot thereafter.

