J&K: 12 civilians injured after terrorists throw grenade at security personnel in Pulwama

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Nov 18: Twelve civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on a team of security force personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

The grenade missed the target and exploded on road.

In this incident, two civilians received splinter injuries and where shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.