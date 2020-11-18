YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: 12 civilians injured after terrorists throw grenade at security personnel in Pulwama

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Nov 18: Twelve civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on a team of security force personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

    J&K: 12 civilians injured after terrorists throw grenade at security personnel in Pulwama

    The grenade missed the target and exploded on road.

    In this incident, two civilians received splinter injuries and where shifted to a hospital for treatment.

    The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

    More PULWAMA News

    Read more about:

    pulwama jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 20:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X