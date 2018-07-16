J&K: 1 terrorists killed, 2 soldier injured in Kupwara encounter

Srinagar, July 16: One terrorist killed, two Army personnel have been injured during an ongoing encounter in Kupwara's Safawali Gal along the Line of Control. 1 AK-47 rifle has been recovered from the terrorist.

A joint search party of 10 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), 57 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 41 RR challenged the movement of a group of infiltrators during pre-dawn hours on Monday resulting in a gunfight.

The operation is still underway.

"When challenged, the terrorists fired, triggering a gunfight. One terrorist has been killed in this operation which is still going on," the sources said.