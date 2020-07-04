  • search
    J&K: 1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in Kulgam encounter

    Srinagar, July 04: An unidentified terrorist was killed and two soldiers were injured on Saturday in a gun fight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

    A search and cordon operation was launched in Arreh village in Kulgam under the Kulgam police station's jurisdiction, said Gurinderpal Singh, Kulgam's superintendent of police.

    Representational Image
    Singh said the terrorists fired upon the joint forces triggering an encounter.

    Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet, said, "Encounter has started at #Arrah area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

    A little while later, it said in a tweet that one terrorist has been killed in the Kulgam encounter.

    "So far one #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on," it said.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 23:43 [IST]
