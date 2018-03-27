IYC to protest against EC after Amit Malviya tweeted about K'taka Elections dates

The Indian Youth Congress on March 27 will stage a protest march against Election Commission for allegedly leaking its confidential details pertaining to the election dates of Karnataka Assembly to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

In an unprecedented move even before the election commission announcing the dates of Karnataka Assembly Elections, 2018 the IT cell head of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Malviya tweeted about the dates of the Karnataka Assembly election.

Protesting against the data leak, IYC is going to stage a protest march from IYC National Office at Raisina Road towards the office of the Election Commission of India.

IYC will also demand that notices are issued to Bharatiya Janata Party President, Amit Shah and to register an FIR against BJP IT head for obtaining the confidential details of Election Commission and for leaking the same in the public domain.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day