    Ivanka picks Indian designer Anita Dongre on day 2 of India visit

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Following US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka on Tuesday went Indian with an Anita Dongre sherwani made of silk from West Bengal.

    She wore a white sherwani crafted from handwoven silk from Murshidabad to attend the US president's ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Dongre said in a statement that the sherwani is timeless and a classic.

    "We created this style twenty years ago and it's amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour but my personal favourites are the evergreen blue, white and black," Dongre said.

      Melania, who on Monday paid homage to Indian textile heritage by accessorising her white Herve Pierre jumpsuit with a green silk and golden metallic embroidered sash discovered by the designer in an early 20th century textile document, donned a white shirt-dress by veteran Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera.

      She wore Herrera's bow-detailed embroidered cotton-silk dress and paired it with a red belt and white stilettoes. Herrera has been a favourite of almost all the first ladies of the US. She has also dressed Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.

      Dongre has previously dressed dignitaries such as British royal Kate Middleton, Belgium's Queen Mathilde, Canada's first lady Sophie Greogoire Trudeau and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 14:49 [IST]
