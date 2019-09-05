Personal data with Google may not be safe: Here's why

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 05: Google is reportedly relaying your personal web browsing information, location and other data to advertisers via hidden web pages, new evidence submitted to Ireland's Data Protection Commission has revealed.

"Google allegedly used a tracker containing web browsing information, location and other data and sent it to advertising companies via webpages that "showed no content", the report said.

The Data Protection Commission began an investigation into Googles practices in May after it received a complaint from privacy-focused browser maker Brave that Google was allegedly violating the EUs General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), CNET on Wednesday quoted a Financial Times report.

Ryans evidence showed that Google had "labelled him with an identifying tracker that it fed to third-party companies that logged on to a hidden web page".

Google responded, saying it doesnt serve "personalized ads or send bid requests to bidders without user consent".

According to the Data Protection Commission, the purpose of its inquiry "is to establish whether processing of personal data carried out at each stage of an advertising transaction is in compliance with the relevant provisions of the GDPR.

"The GDPR principles of transparency and data minimisation, as well as Googles retention practices, will also be examined," it had said.

Google fined $170 million for violating kids

Google agreed to pay a USD 170 million fine to settle charges that it illegally collected and shared data from children on its YouTube video service without consent of parents.

The Federal Trade Commission, in a sweeping complaint, state and federal regulators alleged Google knew that some channels on YouTube were popular among young viewers and tracked kids' viewing habits for the purpose of serving them targeted ads, ultimately raking in "close to $50 million" from just a short list of channels that violated federal children's privacy laws.