'It's within Indian Constitution': Russia backs govt's move on Article 370

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 10: Russia on Saturday backed Indian government's move of scrapping Article 370, saying that the changes are within the framework of the Indian Constitution, even as it urged India and Pakistan to maintain peace.

"Moscow expects that India and Pakistan will not allow aggravation of the situation in the region due to the change by Delhi in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir," Russia said in a statement.

"We proceed from fact that the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of J&K and its division into two union territories are carried out within framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India," Moscow stated.

"Russia is a consistent supporter of normalization of relations between India and Pakistan.We hope that the differences between them will be resolved by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis", it further said.

Early this week, the Centre revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir accorded under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations by expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspended trade ties with New Delhi.