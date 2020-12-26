Its weird says Arshad Warsi on delay in Munna Bhai 3

Katrina Kaif champions cause of right to education

Mumbai, Dec 26: Actor Arshad Warsi has revealed that three scripts are ready for the third installment in the "Munna Bhai" franchise, but he is doubtful if the film will be made in the near future.

The franchise, helmed by filmmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, chronicles the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Sanjay Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit (Warsi).

The first film Munna Bhai MBBS released in 2003 and was followed by a 2006 sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai .

The much-anticipated third film has been in the making for sometime, but the 52-year-old actor said he is clueless about the reasons for the delay in the movie.

"It is the weirdest thing ever because three scripts are almost ready, we have a producer who would love to make it.

"A director and actors, who are ready and audience who wants to see it but still there is no film," Warsi told PTI.

Chopra had revealed in February that the team had zeroed in on an idea for the third "Munna Bhai" movie and were developing it further.

Warsi also shared that he was going to collaborate with Dutt on another project, but the film was put on hold due to the latter's health issues.

"Once, he is all healthy and fine, we will discuss and start the film," he added.

Dutt had announced in August that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on overcoming his battle with cancer.

In October, the actor had shared that he has been "victorious" in his fight against the disease.

Warsi, who was recently seen in Bhumi Pednekar-led "Durgamati", will soon start working on season two of his popular web-series Asur and Bachchan Pandey .