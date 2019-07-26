Its official: Yeddyurappa is Yediyurappa, here is why he reverted to his original name

  • search
    Bengaluru, July 26: The name has changed once again. B S Yeddyurappa is once again B S Yediyurappa.

    Bhookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa was the original name. However in 2007, he was advised a name change, following which he spelt it as Yeddyurappa. While in 2008, he lead the BJP to an impressive victory, the road ahead after that has not exactly been hunky dory.

    He had three stints as chief ministers between 2007 and 2018, but all of them were short-lived. It was 7 days in 2007, three years after being sworn in, in 2008 and two days in 2018.

    Karnataka: B S Yeddyurappa to take oath as Chief Minister for 4th time today

    Sources tell OneIndia that since the name Yeddyurappa, did not exactly suit him, astrologers have advised that he revert to Yediyurappa.

    The name has changed on his Twitter handle as well. His handle @bsybjp spells his name as B S Yediyurappa.

    Although there was no official announcement made about the same, the media got wind of it, when he wrote a letter to BJP president Amit Shah. The letter informed Shah about the fall of the coalition and how the BJP remained united all along. The letter was signed off by B S Yediyurappa.

    On Friday, he wrote another letter to the Governor, in which he staked a claim to form the government. In that letter too he signed his name as B S Yediyurappa.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
