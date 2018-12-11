Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1140
BJP980
BSP40
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG950
BJP810
BSP40
OTH180
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG580
BJP220
BSP+80
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS861
TDP, CONG+200
AIMIM51
OTH60
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF222
IND80
CONG70
OTH10
    Congress leading in Chhattisgarh; Raman Singh trailing against Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla

    By
    |

    Raipur, Dec 11: Three times Chief Minister Raman Singh is trailing against former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon.

    Its neck-to-neck in Chhattisgarh, but Raman Singh trailing
    Raman Singh

    Rajnandgaon constituency is considered to be the fortress of Raman Singh. He was elected twice from Rajnandgaon in 2008 and 2013 by a comfortable margin

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh polls: Raman Singh factor key for BJP victory

    Shukla is also a seasoned politician. Shukla has been national president of BJP's Mahila Morcha. She ended her 32-year-long association with the BJP in 2014 and joined Congress. She contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bilaspur constituency in Chhattisgarh and defeated BJP's Lakhan Lal Sahu.

    As of 11 am, the BJP was leading in 21 seats while Congress in 59. Chhattisgarh assembly has 90 seats and the majority mark needed to form the government is 46. Counting of votes began at 8 am, and the result would be known by early evening.

