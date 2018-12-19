It's done, tweets Rahul after Rajasthan becomes third state to announce farm loan waiver

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 19: The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan announced waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh on Wednesday, two days after assuming power.

Hailing the farm loan waiver, Rahul Gandhi took to twitter to announce that even though the Congress asked for 10 days, it was done in just two.

The Congress which won the recent assembly elections had promised in its manifesto to waive farm loans. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said this would be done within 10 days of the pary coming to power in the state. Ashok Gehlot told reporters the scheme will apply to farmers in debt till November 30.

Also Read Now, Rajasthan waives off farm loans upto Rs 2 lakh

Immediately after taking oath as CM of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath cleared the farmers' loan waiver file. The loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off, the order stated, adding that loans extended by all the nationalised and cooperative banks would be covered in the announcement, the order further said.

Within hours of being sworn-in as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel too announced the farm loan waiver amounting to Rs 61 billion. The new government has also decided to raise minimum support price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal.

Following suit, the BJP government in Assam approved Rs 600 crore farm loan waiver, while the Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat announced a decision to waive electricity bills of connection holders in rural areas to the tune of Rs 650 crore.

Claiming that Congress had 'managed to awaken' chief ministers of Assam and Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reiterated that he will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until all farm loans are waived.