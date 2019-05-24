  • search
    It's disheartening but let's keep the fight on: Robert Vadra

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi has termed the Congress debacle in 2019 elections as disheartening and hopes to keep the fight on.

    Taking to twitter, Vadra wrote, "Winning and losing is a part of life. My best wishes to Congress leaders and workers. There was plenty of hard work that went into elections. No doubt, it's disheartening but let's keep the fight on. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi, BJP and NDA."

    Its disheartening but lets keep the fight on: Robert Vadra
    Robert Vadra

    Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday conceded defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a massive margin.

    Exit polls vs Results: Who got it right in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    "We accept people's verdict and congratulate PM Modi and BJP workers," Priyanka said.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party today created history by becoming the only party in Independent India to have won absolute majority in consecutive terms.

    In a shocking development, Congress president Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat to BJP's Smriti Irani from his home bastion of Amethi. This could deal a massive blow to the Congress as Amethi has always been a Gandhi bastion.

    A massive coalition formed to trounce the BJP did not turn futile as the BJP is set to form its second NDA government with a historic mandate.

