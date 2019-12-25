It’s Christmas, people across India gathered in churches to attend midnight mass

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 25: People gathered in large numbers at the churches across the country to attend the midnight mass on Christmas Eve. People gathered to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with great pomp and fervour.

The midnight mass took place many churches around the nation. In some of the major churches in India where people gathered to offer prayers during the mass are- Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Dak Khana, Delhi, Church of Christ the King in Kolkata, St. Pauls Cathedral, Kolkata, St Michael's Church in Mumbai, Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru, St Joseph's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Goa midnight mass was performed in many churches, especially in St Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. Goa is the place in India where Christmas is celebrated with great fervour.

This year the Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa also sung Christmas carols and read the story of Jesus Christ's birth from the Bible.

The midnight mass is a very important service for Christians in India, especially Catholics. It is the first ritual of Christianity which is celebrated on the night of Christmas Eve.

In Southern India, the Christians also often put small oil burning clay lamps on the flat roofs of their homes to show their neighbours that Jesus is the light of the world.

The midnight mass during Christmas Eve represents the traditionally beginning of the Christmas Day.

The churches are decked up with lights, Poinsettia flowers and candles, devotees dressed up with new colourful attires and throng to the churches to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus.