'Its an extraordinary event in political history', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on NE results

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the north east election results is an extraordinary event in political history.

File Photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said,''No one would have believed if I said it a few days ago that BJP will form governmentt in Tripura. We also had doubts a few days ago if our govt can be formed there because of long tenure of left governance. This is an extraordinary event in political history.''

Story first published: Sunday, March 4, 2018, 10:03 [IST]
