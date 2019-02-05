'It’s a moral victory,' says Mamata Banerjee on SC order in WB vs CBI case

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kolkata, Feb 5: In her first reaction after the Supreme Court ordered that no coercive steps would be taken against Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata banrjee said the verdict as 'moral victory'.

Mamata Banerjee said, "It's a moral victory. We have great respect for judiciary&all institutions. We are so grateful. We're so obliged." She said the order will strengthen the the morale of the officers.

Also Read | No arrest, but appear before CBI at neutral venue, SC to Kolkata top cop

"But what they started doing? They wanted to arrest him. They went to his house, on a secret operation, on Sunday, without any notice. That court said 'no arrest'. We are so obliged. It will strengthen the morale of the officers, " Banerjee said.

She further said that Rajeev Kumar never said he'll not be available. "He said we want to meet at mutual place,if you want to ask for any clarification, you can come and we can sit," she added.

Despite the "moral victory", Banerjee has said that she won't call off her dharna yet and will only take a decision after consulting opposition leaders like Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who will reach Kolkata today afternoon to offer her support.