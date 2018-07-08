  • search

Its a flop says Gehlot on PM’s Rajasthan rally

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jaipur, July 8: AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally a flop show, saying no interaction took place in the meeting and only pre-recorded statement of beneficiaries were played in the programme.

    The meeting was organised for direct interaction with the prime minister but only a presentation of pre-recorded sponsored clips was shown in the meeting. Will this be called an interaction? Gehlot said.

    Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
    Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

    He said that these clips could have been sent to the prime minster in a pen drive and that too without spending crores of rupees.

    The former chief minister alleged that the government machinery was misused and officers from patwari to collector in districts were busy arranging crowd for the rally. The administrative work got badly affected and government and contractual employees were forced to go to Jaipur.

    It was a government programme but the prime minister and the chief minister turned this into a political platform and they praised each other like anything. The PM did not make any announcement for the state, he said.

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot congress leaders narendra modi rajasthan bjp congress

    Story first published: Sunday, July 8, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue