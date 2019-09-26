ITR filing last date extended to Oct 31 for special cases

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 26: Income Tax Returns or ITR filing last date for special cases requiring audit reports has been extended from September 30, 2019, to October 31, 2019.

There were demands to extend the due date for filing income tax returns (ITR) with tax audit reports for FY 18-19 (Assessment Year 19-20).

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of ITRs and Tax Audit Reports from 30th September to 31st October, in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited, ANI reported.

"On consideration of representations recd (received) from across the country, CBDT has decided to extend the due date for filing of ITRs & Tax Audit Reports from 30th Sep, 2019 to 31st of Oct, 2019 in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited," the CBDT said in a late night statement.

It said a formal notification for the same will be issued soon. This category of ITR is to be filed by those entities that are assessed under section 44AB of the I-T Act such as companies, partnership firms, proprietorship among others and their accounts are to be audited before filing.

The due date for filing return with the Income Tax Department of India is 31 July every year. This is subject to change only if a directive to this effect is issued by the Income Tax Department or the Ministry of Finance.

If an individual misses ITR filing deadline, one can still file the return. It is will be termed as belated ITR. The last date to file belated ITR for FY 2018-19 is March 31, 2020.