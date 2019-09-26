  • search
Trending Ajit Doval Drones Sharad Pawar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ITR filing last date extended to Oct 31 for special cases

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Income Tax Returns or ITR filing last date for special cases requiring audit reports has been extended from September 30, 2019, to October 31, 2019.

    There were demands to extend the due date for filing income tax returns (ITR) with tax audit reports for FY 18-19 (Assessment Year 19-20).

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of ITRs and Tax Audit Reports from 30th September to 31st October, in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited, ANI reported.

    "On consideration of representations recd (received) from across the country, CBDT has decided to extend the due date for filing of ITRs & Tax Audit Reports from 30th Sep, 2019 to 31st of Oct, 2019 in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited," the CBDT said in a late night statement.

    It said a formal notification for the same will be issued soon. This category of ITR is to be filed by those entities that are assessed under section 44AB of the I-T Act such as companies, partnership firms, proprietorship among others and their accounts are to be audited before filing.

    [Tax Audit due date: Why is #FinanceMinisterMissing trending on Twitter?]

    The due date for filing return with the Income Tax Department of India is 31 July every year. This is subject to change only if a directive to this effect is issued by the Income Tax Department or the Ministry of Finance.

    If an individual misses ITR filing deadline, one can still file the return. It is will be termed as belated ITR. The last date to file belated ITR for FY 2018-19 is March 31, 2020.

    More INCOME TAX News

    Read more about:

    income tax itr

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue