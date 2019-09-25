  • search
    ITR deadline extension notification fake: Income Tax department

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 25: The Income Tax department issued a clarification on Wednesday on the notification on the extension of the deadline to file income tax returns (ITR), which has been circulating on Twitter, is fake.

    Representational Image

    "The notification of due date extension pertaining to filing of ITRs that is being circulated on social media platforms is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised not to fall prey to such false news," the Income Tax department tweeted.

    Under Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, September 30 is the last date for filing of ITR for all those whose accounts are to be audited like companies, partnership firms, proprietorships, etc. Certain categories of individuals like a working partner in a firm also fall under the ambit.

    The fake notification claims that on the basis of representation from various stakeholders, the income tax department has extended the due date (September 30) to October 15. Earlier, another fake notification was doing the rounds on the social media social media in August, and it claimed that the due date for filing ITR for individuals had been extended.

    Read more about:

    income tax department itr

