ITBP run quarantine centre releases 112 persons

New Delhi, Mar 14: An ITBP-run quarantine centre here released 112 persons, comprising 76 Indians and 36 foreigners, on Friday after they all tested negative for Covid-19. They were evacuated last month from Wuhan in China and admitted on February 27 to the special centre southwest Delhi, one of the biggest quarantine centres in the country set up to deal with the Covid pandemic.

"Two tests were conducted on these inmates, the first one on the day they were brought here and the second on the fourteenth day. All 112 samples have been found negative and hence it was decided to allow them to leave for their homes and other destinations," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.