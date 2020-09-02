ITBP jawans walk through tortuous road for 8 hours to handover local's body to family

New Delhi, Sep 02: The army or jawans of the nation are known for their fortitude and benevolency.

In an another instance, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans recently walked over 25 kilometres over a period of eight hours in Uttarakhand to hand over the body of a local man to his family after the latter passed away.

The jawans walked to Munsyari from Syuni village in Pithoragarh district. The incident took place on Sunday.

The road to Munsiyari was very difficult and full of stones and boulders, but the ITBP team kept moving all the way very carefully.

The local had died due to shooting stones.

The 14th Corps of ITBP was informed about the death of a 30-year-old local youth in village of Syuni village, according to reports.

As soon as after receiving this information, the ITBP personnel reached the spot and secured the body. Due to incessant rains in the area, the road was closed for vehicular movement.

The ITBP jawans, with the help of local residents, decided to carry the body on a stretcher to Munsiyari, about 25 kms from Sunei.