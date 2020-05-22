  • search
    Italy, Spain now behind India in number of active COVID-19 cases

    New Delhi, May 22: India has surpassed Italy and Spain where the number of coronavirus cases are concerned.

    The number of active cases in India is 63,624, while in Italy, the number stands at 62,752, while in Spain it is 54,768. In terms of global numbers, India is at the 5th spot.

    The United States tops the list.

    Coronavirus crisis: Nation records second-biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in India

    On Thursday, the nationwide tally crossed 1.1 lakh. 5,609 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said that the total number of cases in the country stood at 1,12,359. The death toll is at 3,435.

    The ministry further said that the recovery rate among those who have tested positive has risen to nearly 40 per cent from above 7 per cent before the lockdown was announced on March 25. Hospital support was needed by less than 7 per cent, the ministry further noted.

    In the past two weeks, the number of coronavirus cases has doubled from 49,391 on May 6 to 1,06,139 on Wednesday.

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
