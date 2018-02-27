Italy, Argentina, Sweden to vote in Meghalaya today!

The names of some voters in Umniuh-Tmar Elaka village in Meghalaya, where assembly polls are underway today, can indeed make you smile. Italy, Argentina, Sweden and Indonesia are the names of voters in this village in Shella constituency in East Khasi Hills district.

The people of this village have a fondness for English words, but many do not know exactly what they mean. Sisters Promiseland, Holyland Dkhar and Jerusalem Khiewtam are also names of the people here.

The name of the elected chief of the Elaka village is Premiere Singh. His name at least fits his position as the Elaka chief.

A PTI report quoted Premiere Singh as saying that the best English name is that of a 30-year-old woman whose mother 'Sweater' named her 'I Have Been Delivered'!

Request, Loveliness, Happiness, Goodness, Unity, planets of the solar system, besides the Arabian Sea, Pacific, office items like Table, Globe and Paper, also feature as names in the electoral list.

Voting in Meghalaya has begun on Tuesday. Voting will be held in 59 constituencies between 7 am and 4 pm. A total of 372 candidates are in the fray polls after three of them withdrew their documents. Total 32 are female candidates while the rest 340 are males. The campaign for the polls in Meghalaya came to an end on Sunday evening.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

