Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, samples sent to Pune for confirmation

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Jaipur, Mar 02: An Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday and his blood samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

The first sample collected Saturday tested negative but his condition deteriorated, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma told reporters here.

The minister said a second sample was them collected and he tested positive for the virus, according to the report received on Monday.

“Since there is variation in the test reports, samples have been sent to NIV-Pune for testing," he said.