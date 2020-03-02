  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, samples sent to Pune for confirmation

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 02: An Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday and his blood samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

    Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, samples sent to Pune for confirmation

    The first sample collected Saturday tested negative but his condition deteriorated, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma told reporters here.

    The minister said a second sample was them collected and he tested positive for the virus, according to the report received on Monday.

    “Since there is variation in the test reports, samples have been sent to NIV-Pune for testing," he said.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X