It would be great if West Bengal gets electric vehicle manufacturing industry: Mamata Banerjee

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Thursday and discussed with him several infrastructure projects in a bid to invite global investors to the state.

She told the Union minister that it would be good if West Bengal gets an electric vehicle manufacturing industry. The chief minister also said the state requires proper roads as it borders Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states.

Banerjee, who is in Delhi to initiate talks with opposition parties to stitch together a united front against the ruling BJP, brought up pending road and transport projects, including the deep-sea port at Tajpur, during her discussions with Gadkari, sources said.

The proposed seaport, nearly 200 km from Kolkata, is expected to draw an investment of Rs 15,000 crore and generate 25,000 jobs in West Bengal.

"Nitin Gadkari asked me to send my chief secretary. His DG, PWD Minister, secretary, transport secretary and he will be there too. My chief secretary is coming to Delhi today for a meeting on Friday. As per the convenience of Gadkariji, I will send my chief secretary to meet him," she said.

"I requested Gadkariji that it will be good if we get a manufacturing industry in our state to make electric vehicles. Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states, so we need proper roads," Banerjee said after the meeting.

Sources said Banerjee will also meet ministers of key departments such as petroleum, aviation, railways and commerce soon to discuss various development projects in the state.

"Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today. In the presence of officials they reviewed various road projects being undertaken in the state," Gadkari's office said in a tweet.

Sources said Banerjee also presented a report to the Union minister on the construction of rural roads in West Bengal under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 17:42 [IST]