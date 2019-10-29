It will be BJP led govt for 5 years, says Fadnavis; “Never agreed for 50-50 formula”

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Oct 29: Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made it clear today that there will not be any sharing of '50-50 sharing of CM post, as Sena has been demanding, and the Bharatiya Janata Party had never agreed to it.

Shiv Sena wants CMs from both sides with each having a two-and-half-year tenure. Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray had said a 50-50 formula was agreed upon with BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

This is Devendra Fadnavis's first clear stand on the issue of '50-50' formula for which the Shiv Sena has been pushing the BJP from the day election results were declared. The Sena contested elections on 124 seats of the 288-member Maharashtra assembly and won 56 while the BJP contested 164 seats and won 105.

["There is no Dushyant here...": Shiv Sena on why govt formation taking time]

BJP will be leading the stable and efficient government of Mahayuti (alliance) for 5 years...Our party president has confirmed nothing has been decided on the Chief Minister's post to Shiv Sena. No formula is decided yet, reports quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Sena is adamant on the '50-50 formula' (rotation of CM post) which, according to Uddhav Thackeray, was agreed upon by BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis before the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP and Shiv Sena are pre-poll partners, but both have staked claimed to the top chair.

Sena wants CMs from both sides with each having a two-and-half-year tenure. Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray also said a 50-50 formula was agreed upon with BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.