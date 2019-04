It was Priyanka Gandhi’s decision not to contest from Varanasi : Sam Pitroda

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 26: A day after the party decided to re-field its 2014 candidate Ajay Rai from the Varanasi constituency, Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Friday said that the decision to not contest against PM Modi was taken by Priyanka Gandhi herself.

Speaking at a press conference in Jaipur, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda said that Priyanka has "other responsibilities" and she thought to "focus on her job and not on just one seat."

The chief of the Indian Overseas Congress said,''It (not contesting from Varanasi) was Priyanka ji's decision, she has other responsibilities. She thought rather than concentrating on one seat she should focus on the job she has at hand. So, that decision was her and she decided it.''

On Thursday, the day PM Modi held a mega roadshow in the constituency, the Congress decided to field Ajay Rai, who finished third with just 7% votes behind PM Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

Rai is a five-time legislator and in 2014 too, he contested from Varanasi seat on Congress ticket against PM Modi.

In Varanasi, polling will be held in the last phase on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Varanasi Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Narendra Modi BJP Winner 5,81,022 56% 3,71,784 Arvind Kejriwal AAAP Runner Up 2,09,238 20% 0 2009 Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi BJP Winner 2,03,122 31% 17,211 Mukhtar Ansari BSP Runner Up 1,85,911 28% 0 2004 Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Winner 2,06,904 33% 57,436 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Runner Up 1,49,468 24% 0 1999 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,11,955 34% 52,859 Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Runner Up 1,59,096 25% 0 1998 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,77,232 43% 1,51,946 Deena Nath Singh Yadav CPM Runner Up 1,25,286 19% 0 1996 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,50,991 45% 1,00,692 Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,50,299 27% 0 1991 Sheesh Chandra Dixit BJP Winner 1,86,333 41% 40,439 Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,45,894 32% 0 1989 Anil Shastri JD Winner 2,68,196 62% 1,71,603 Shyam Lal Yadav INC Runner Up 96,593 22% 0 1984 Shyam Lal Yadava INC Winner 1,53,076 42% 94,430 Udal CPI Runner Up 58,646 16% 0 1980 Kamalapati INC(I) Winner 1,29,063 37% 24,735 Raj Narain JNP(S) Runner Up 1,04,328 30% 0 1977 Chandra Shekher BLD Winner 2,33,194 66% 1,71,854 Raja Ram INC Runner Up 61,340 17% 0 1971 Raja Ram Shastri INC Winner 1,38,789 47% 85,848 Kamla Prasad Singh BJS Runner Up 52,941 18% 0 1967 S. N. Singh CPM Winner 1,05,784 38% 18,167 R. Singh INC Runner Up 87,617 31% 0 1962 Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,04,682 40% 45,907 Raghuvira JS Runner Up 58,775 22% 0 1957 Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,31,087 54% 71,926 Sheomangal Ram IND Runner Up 59,161 25% 0 + More Details