  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'It was an accident': CM Yogi Adityanath on cop's murder in Bulandshahr

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 7: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that the Bulandhsahr was an accident, adding that everyone responsible will be punished and not be spared.

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

    "There was no case of mob lynching, what happened in Bulandshahr was an accident," Adityanath said.

    The reaction comes a day after the chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath on Thursday met the family members of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr, hours before a meeting with Modi in which the matter was expected to come up.

    Also Read | Bulandshahr violence: Yogi meets inspector Subodh Singh's family, assures justice

    The UP chief minister has already been criticised for his reaction to the mob violence, as he first attended poll rallies in Telangana and Rajasthan, and a laser show in Gorakhpur, before calling for a review meeting on the incident.

    Subodh Kumar Singh, a police inspector and a 20-year-old man were killed on Monday, when a mob of some 400 people attacked police in Siyana area of Bulandshahr district, apparently after right-wing activists were angered by the discovery of cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle.

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath uttar pradesh police bulandshahr

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 15:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue