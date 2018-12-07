Home News India 'It was an accident': CM Yogi Adityanath on cop's murder in Bulandshahr

'It was an accident': CM Yogi Adityanath on cop's murder in Bulandshahr

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Dec 7: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that the Bulandhsahr was an accident, adding that everyone responsible will be punished and not be spared.

"There was no case of mob lynching, what happened in Bulandshahr was an accident," Adityanath said.

The reaction comes a day after the chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath on Thursday met the family members of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr, hours before a meeting with Modi in which the matter was expected to come up.

The UP chief minister has already been criticised for his reaction to the mob violence, as he first attended poll rallies in Telangana and Rajasthan, and a laser show in Gorakhpur, before calling for a review meeting on the incident.

Subodh Kumar Singh, a police inspector and a 20-year-old man were killed on Monday, when a mob of some 400 people attacked police in Siyana area of Bulandshahr district, apparently after right-wing activists were angered by the discovery of cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle.