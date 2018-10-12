'It was about time that everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity': Rahul on #MeToo

New Delhi, Oct 12: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday came out in support of the #MeToo movement. He said that it was about time that everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. He also said he is happy that the space for those who don't treat women with respect and dignity is closing.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,''It's about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I'm glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change."

[How the #MeToo bug has hit the high and mighty]

In the last week, several women have come forward to share their stories of verbal and physical assault, in turn forcing organisations to sever ties with those who have been named and shamed under the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns.

Junior minister in the External Affairs Minister M J Akbar was the first politician to be named in the campaign, with at least seven women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. The Congress has demanded Akbar's resignation.

Several union ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and KJ Alphons, have refused to comment on the allegations against Akbar, who has been accused of displaying sexually predatory behaviour towards many of his female colleagues.

[WCD minister gets over 50 MeToo complains in seals envelop requesting to keep identity under wrap]

Among the others is AIB comic artistes Tanmay Bhatt, writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty and Queen director Vikas Bahl. Actors Nana Patekar and Alok Nath, best-selling author Chetan Bhagat and ex-DNA editor-in-chief Gautam Adhikari are some of the high profile names facing allegations of sexual harassment.