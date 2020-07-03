It's time for Instagram, PM Modi posts Ladakh pictures

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 03: In a surprise visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Leh and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh.

Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am.

"Interacting with our brave armed forces personnel at Nimu," the PM posted, sharing a photo on his Instagram account.

It is to be noted that PM Modi is one of the most followed persons on Twitter and often uses social media to remain in touch with billions of people across the world. But this time, PM Modi took to instagram instead of twitter.

This also comes at a time netizens have been leaving bizarre comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram account. This is their way of expressing their anger on the TikTok ban.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

Tensions have heightened between New Delhi and Beijing following a violent clash between soldiers of the two countries on June 15 in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control, that led to the death of 20 Indian jawans and injuries to 76 personnel.

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address on Sunday, the Prime Minister had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh.

He had said while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary.

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in the violent stand-off, Modi had also said India's brave soldiers have shown that they will not allow the nation's pride to be hurt.