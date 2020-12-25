YouTube
    It takes up to 24 hrs to detect mutant coronavirus strain: CSIR chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: Genome sequencing tests to detect the new mutant coronavirus strain takes up to 24 hours, said CSIR Director General Shekhar C Mande.

    He further said that COVID-19 vaccines will "likely be effective on the mutant strain". "Vaccines are made in such a way that it targets the virus...from many sides so they'll still generate immune response," Mande told NDTV.

    Addressing fears about the new virus variant that has stoked widespread fears over greater transmissibility, Dr Shekhar Mande also said that COVID-19 vaccines being tested and developed should be effective against it.

    "Vaccines are very likely to be effective on the mutant strain. Because only a few mutations, about 15-17 of them are there in this strain. Vaccines are made in such a way that it targets the virus in a much bigger way and from many other sides so they will still generate an immune response."

    Six labs across India are set to conduct the genome sequencing tests to find out the presence of the new mutant strain of the coronavirus.

    Samples of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving from the UK are being sent to these labs.

    "The process of sending the samples to the labs is still ongoing. It is being coordinated by the National Centre for Disease Control. Sequencing to detect the presence of the UK strain can be done within a day because sequencing nowadays has become a routine affair. It will take a day or two at max," Dr Mande said.

    Friday, December 25, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
    X