    IT sleuths seeks permission to quiz Sasikala in jail

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 8: Income Tax officials from Tamil Nadu have sought permission of prison authorities here to question V K Sasikala in connection with a tax matter, an official said.

    V K Sasikala

    Sasikala, an aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa was convicted in a disproportionate asset case and lodged in the Parappana Agrahara central jail here since last February.

    "We have received a letter from Income Tax Department in Tamil Nadu, seeking permission to question Sasikala in an I-T matter on December 13 and 14," Jail Superintendent Somashekhar told PTI here.

    Tax sleuths had last year conducted searches at premises linked to Sasikala and her kin over suspected tax evasion in various cities including Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
