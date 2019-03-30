IT search at DMK treasurer Durai Murugan’s residence

  • search
    Chennai, Mar 30: Income Tax (IT) department is conducting raids at three places across in Vellore, including the residence of senior leader and DMK treasurer Durai Murugan.

    Murugan's son Kathir Anand is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Vellore constituency.

    According to reports, a flying squad team of the Election Commission and officials of the IT Department arrived at the home of DMK Treasurer Durai Murugan around 10 pm on Friday evening. Since neither he nor his son and the party's Lok Sabha candidate for Vellore were present, they were made to wait.

    EC seizure in a day stood at Rs 580 crore and Gujarat contributed the bulk of it

    The raids at Murugan's premises in Katpadi in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu follow similar action in South Karnataka on leaders associated with the ruling Janata Dal(Secular), triggering a protest led by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in front the The I-T offices in Bengaluru on Thursday.

