IT scanner on Sandalwood: IT sleuths seize 'KGF' actor Yash's mobile phone

    Bengaluru, Jan 4: Income tax sleuths continued raids at the residences of prominent Kannada film industry actors and producers for the second day on Friday.

    Three I-T sleuths continue to grill actor 'KGF' fame actor Yash and his parents over chit fund business run by his mother. A joint account of Yash and his mother have come under scrutiny.

    As per latest updates, four more IT officials have at Yash's residence in Hosakerehalli. Officials also conducted raids at the actor's room in Taj West End hotel.

    According to reports, Yash's family allegedly possesses 20kg silver, 450gms gold, 1 diamond necklace and 2 platinum chains. He allegedly has Rs 40 crore loan in 2 banks. Yash has also allegedly purchased land near Mandya.

    On the other hand, one more I-T sleuth arrived at actor Puneeth Rajkumar's residence in Sadashivanagar. Raids are likely to continue till evening. The officials to grill the actor and his wife Ashwini over property documents. Puneeth Rajkumar's auditor is being questioned. Officers collect information on Puneeth's source of income and companies owned by the actor.

    I-T officials continue to grill actor Shivrajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth Rajkumar and his family. More officials likely to visit the actor's residence in Nagawara.

    Officials continued overnight raid at actor Sudeep's residence in JP Nagar. They have sought clarification on documents seized from his residence.

    Kannada film industry woke up to raids by income tax sleuths at the residences of film actors and producers on Thursday in Bengaluru. According to reports, raids are underway at 25 places including residences and offices.

    IT shocker for Sandalwood

    Kannada film industry on Thursday woke up to raids by income tax sleuths at the residences of film actors and producers on Thursday in Bengaluru. According to reports, raids are underway at 25 places including residences and offices.

    Puneeth Rajkumar

    Police officials outside the residence of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar during as Income Tax (IT) raid, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 03, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Residence of Yash

    People gather outside the residence of film actor Yash as Income Tax (IT) official conducts a raid, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 03, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Rockline Venkatesh's residence

    A view of Film Producer Rockline Venkatesh's residence during an Income Tax (IT) raid, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 03, 2019. (PTI Photo)

