India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

It's official! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to tie the knot on Nov 14-15

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 21: After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding in Italy and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's big fat Indian wedding, so now the wedding bells are finally ringing for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh!

    Deepika shared the invite on her social media wherein the wedding is to take place on November 14 and 15 this year.

    Deepika took to social media to share a pic of their wedding invite.

    Its official! Deepika and Ranveer to get married on Nov 14, 15

    Taking to instagram acount, Deepika posted a wedding invitation which says,''With the blessings of our families it fives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. - Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer.''

    As per earlier reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family have already begun wedding shopping. Right now, the duo is busy in their respective shootings. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan while Deepika has given her approval for the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her biopic, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

    On the work front, while Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer will next be seen in Gully Boys alongside Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

    Read more about:

    deepika padukone ranveer singh wedding

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue