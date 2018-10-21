It's official! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to tie the knot on Nov 14-15

Mumbai, Oct 21: After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding in Italy and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's big fat Indian wedding, so now the wedding bells are finally ringing for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh!

Deepika shared the invite on her social media wherein the wedding is to take place on November 14 and 15 this year.

Deepika took to social media to share a pic of their wedding invite.

Taking to instagram acount, Deepika posted a wedding invitation which says,''With the blessings of our families it fives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. - Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer.''

As per earlier reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family have already begun wedding shopping. Right now, the duo is busy in their respective shootings. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan while Deepika has given her approval for the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her biopic, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

On the work front, while Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer will next be seen in Gully Boys alongside Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Simmba co-starring Sara Ali Khan.