It’s not a tough call for BJP to drop five sitting Lok Sabha MPs in Bihar after alliance

    New Delhi, Dec 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agreeing to contest five seats less than its 22 sitting Lok Sabha members in Bihar does not seem to be a big challenge for the party to decide whom to deny ticket. The BJP leadership is saying that accommodating JD (U) with as much seats that much they were necessary for the alliance.

    The BJP has the concept of denying ticket to around 30-40 per cent sitting legislators. So it won't be difficult for the party to set aside five names who won't be contesting 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Party sources said, "There are two very obvious choices who would be denied ticket for sure. They are Patna Sahib and Darbhanga MPs Shatrughan Sinha and Kirti Azad respectively as both the leaders are at the loggerheads with the leadership."

    Shatrughan Sinha has gone to the extent of saying that he would be denied ticket or he won't accept the BJP ticket. Three more names that are expected to be denied tickets included Poorvi Champaran MP and Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh as the leadership is not happy with his performance. Madhubani MP and senior leader Hukum Dev Narayan Singh Yadav too will not be contesting Lok Sabha elections. He is like Union external affairs minister and another Union minister Uma Bharati who don't not want to contest Lok Sabha elections.

    Begusarai Lok Sabha seat is already vacant with the demise of Bhola Singh. But these are names of BJP MPs that won't be contesting on their seats. But the BJP will be contesting Begusarai and some other seats. Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha is eying the Begusarai seat. But seats like Seohar and Buxar might go to Janata Dal (United). Buxar MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey might be shifted to Bhagalpur from where he always wanted to contest which was represented by former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

    Some other names which can be denied ticket is Janardan Singh Sigriwal from Mahrajganj and Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran Lok Sabha seats. The BJP will have to vacate such seats that it can give be given to the JD (U) to contest on.

    Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 9:50 [IST]
